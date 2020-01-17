Project aims to recycle food waste









The large amounts of food waste ending up in Western Cape landfills has prompted a new project to recycle this waste more effectively. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - The large amounts of food waste ending up in Western Cape landfills has prompted a new project to recycle this waste more effectively. The Rainbow Warriors International organisation conducted a feasibility study in November, visiting restaurants across Cape Town to understand why there were such large quantities of food waste. Rainbow Warriors International executive director Ryan Fortune said: “We thought it might be an excellent idea to start looking for ways to deal with this ‘problem’ in a more holistic and regenerative way such as composting or vermicomposting (using earthworms to produce compost), etc. “As dire as the current situation seemed to be at first, we no longer view the tons of food waste as a threat, but rather as an opportunity to begin exploring new ways of making use of food waste.” Fortune said that due to a lack of awareness people failed to understand what a valuable resource food waste could be.

The Rainbow Warriors organisation plans to divert 200kgs of waste per week over the next three months through processing methods known as red wiggler composting, which is used for vermicomposting of domestic and industrial organic waste, bioGas digesters used for breaking down organic matter and black soldier fly larvae which is a method used to compost waste or convert the waste into animal feed.

“On the household level, a vast majority of people are not separating their food waste out of their general waste bin.

“This is because many people in urban settings around the world no longer grow their own food, but rather purchase it from supermarkets, an experience which leads to a profound sense of disconnection from nature.”

The organisation requires waste collection and processing equipment for the project.

To donate, visit the Back-a-Buddy campaign https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/ct-food-waste-project.

