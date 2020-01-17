The Rainbow Warriors International organisation conducted a feasibility study in November, visiting restaurants across Cape Town to understand why there were such large quantities of food waste.
Rainbow Warriors International executive director Ryan Fortune said: “We thought it might be an excellent idea to start looking for ways to deal with this ‘problem’ in a more holistic and regenerative way such as composting or vermicomposting (using earthworms to produce compost), etc.
“As dire as the current situation seemed to be at first, we no longer view the tons of food waste as a threat, but rather as an opportunity to begin exploring new ways of making use of food waste.”
Fortune said that due to a lack of awareness people failed to understand what a valuable resource food waste could be.