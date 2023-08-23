Project Flamingo, breast cancer catch-up surgery programme, greatly reduces waiting lists

Cape Town - Project Flamingo, a breast cancer catch-up surgery programme, is making strides with greatly reducing surgery waiting lists. This past weekend, the non-governmental organisation, and Tygerberg Hospital, completed a record number of surgeries in a day at one hospital.

Seventeen life-saving surgeries were performed on 14 women with breast cancer, on Saturday at Tygerberg Hospital. Project Flamingo was started by Dr Liana Roodt in 2010, as a back-up surgery programme for breast-cancer patients. Patients are placed in the programme by one of the referring hospitals: Groote Schuur, Tygerberg, George, Livingstone, and Cecilia Makiwane. Procedures are performed on selected Saturdays, when theatre spaces are not in use.

The programme is sustained via fund-raising and donor funding to cover the costs of consumables and nursing staff, to support the Breast Unit, and to provide holistic care to patients in the form of pamper and hygiene packs, and food parcels. Surgeons and anaesthetists provide their services at no charge. The Department of Health and Wellness said initiatives such as Project Flamingo helped take immense pressure off the public health system at various hospitals.

Chief Operating Officer Lou-Ann Stone said that, after the weekend surgeries, the waiting times at Tygerberg Hospital decreased by three weeks. Depending on the nature of the procedure, four to nine patients could be accommodated per list, she said. To date, Project Flamingo has performed 1 353 surgeries.

“In addition to our surgery and patient-support programme, we boost existing infrastructure and ensure timely diagnosis by, for example, funding an additional specialist at the Groote Schuur Breast Unit. “We also maintain essential equipment like ultrasound machines, and our online booking system helps with improved access. On the educational side, we provide training opportunities for specialists-in-training and medical students who attend our surgeries,” Stone said. Charlene Fredericks, 49, a medical receptionist, mother and grandmother from Ravensmead, started chemotherapy at the end of January.