Cape Town - Police are investigating the murder of Gugulethu businessman, who was gunned down in the area on Sunday.

“A case of murder has been opened for investigation after a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at NY 75, Gugulethu,” Western Cape police reported.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation, with no arrests made so far.

Monde Mgcina, owner of SoChiller and Pistos Lounge in NY 112, was gunned down in the early hours of the morning by unknown perpetrators.

“According to information, a 51-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded by unidentified suspects who are yet to be arrested,” Rwexana said.

Condolences have poured in from all over social media platforms.

On Twitter, user name Bafo @UmjitaUlova said: “We somewhat normalised killing, another one taken by the gun. RIP Leon. Pisto Lounge will not be the same.”

Gugulethu ward councillor Bongani Ngcombolo said he paid the aggrieved Mgcina family a visit and said they were all still in shock of Mgcina’s death.

“This is sad and shocking. Everyone around Gugulethu is still shocked, as (Mgcina) was a well-known person.

“(Mgcina) was a prominent businessman in the area of Gugulethu and he has played a prominent role in youth development programmes, churches and schools in the area,” Ngcombolo said.

Reasons for his killing are still unknown.

The police have urged anyone with more information about this incident to contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

