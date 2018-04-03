Founder and president of the Pam Golding Property group, Pam Golding, has died at the age of 90 in her Cape Town home. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Property doyen Pam Golding has died at the age of 90. The founder and president of the Pam Golding Property group died at her home Wittebomen in Constantia.

Golding has become known of building one of the biggest property groups in South Africa. Having turned what started off as a hobby and turned it into a lifelong passion, with fearless entrepreneurial flair for people, property and business - and creating what ultimately became a thriving, global property company.

Golding launched the Pam Golding Property Group in 1976 when at the time the real estate industry was dominated by predominantly men. She found her feet in a market for her agency selling the countries most luxury homes.

The company has grown to over 300 offices across South Africa and in various parts of the African continent and abroad. Golding has won numerous awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career

In a statement the Pam Golding Property Group said: “Admired and respected by clients and dearly loved by colleagues, agents and staff alike, her natural warmth and sincere interest in everyone she encountered were trademark characteristics which endeared her to all,”

She is survived by her two sons Peter and Andrew along with her daughter Jilly and 10 grand children.

Cape Argus