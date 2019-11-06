Councillor Dave Bryant confirmed that a proposal was submitted to the province to have the area declared a provincial heritage site.
“The Green Point Ratepayers Association submitted the proposal for the common around the stadium specifically. This was submitted to the province and then sent to the City for comment. There were two options: one of the options included the Cape Town Stadium itself and the other option did not include the stadium.
“The City’s heritage department at the time supported the proposal to include the stadium as part of that.”
The proposal was then brought forward to subcouncil 16, which consists of the City Bowl wards.