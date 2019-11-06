Proposal submitted for Green Point Common to be declared a heritage site









A proposal to have the Green Point Common declared a heritage site has been made by the residents and ratepayers of Green Point. FILE PHOTO: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - A proposal to have the Green Point Common declared a heritage site has been made by the residents and ratepayers of Green Point. Councillor Dave Bryant confirmed that a proposal was submitted to the province to have the area declared a provincial heritage site. “The Green Point Ratepayers Association submitted the proposal for the common around the stadium specifically. This was submitted to the province and then sent to the City for comment. There were two options: one of the options included the Cape Town Stadium itself and the other option did not include the stadium. “The City’s heritage department at the time supported the proposal to include the stadium as part of that.” The proposal was then brought forward to subcouncil 16, which consists of the City Bowl wards.

“At the recent annual general meeting of the ratepayers I was asked by the residents to find out how far along the process was. Under the previous mayco member, the residents last year asked how far the process is because they were still waiting on answers,” he said.

The association in 2016 made an application to Heritage Western Cape for the Green Point Common to be declared a provincial heritage site in terms of section 27 of the National Heritage Resources Act.

“We are awaiting feedback from the province on the matter and we do support the residents.

“The Green Point Common has a great sense of heritage attached to it and it is vital we preserve that,” he said.

The mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said the City was busy drafting the conservation management plan for the common, which would need to be submitted to Heritage Western Cape for approval.

“This nomination was made by members of the community and the local ratepayers’ association. The Heritage Western Cape Council has agreed to declare the common (a heritage site) and have decided on the boundary of the area to be declared. Heritage Western Cape has requested that the City draw up a conservation management plan for the common before formally gazetting the declaration.”

