Proposed Brand SA and Tourism SA merger not yet discussed at Cabinet level, says De Lille

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mooted merger between Brand SA and the beleaguered Tourism SA hasn’t even been discussed at Cabinet level yet, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille disclosed in a Parliamentary reply. Though SA Tourism falls in De Lille’s remit, Brand SA’s executive authority falls under the presidency’s ambit.

Former Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s September 2022 announcement of the merger being given the go-ahead by Ramaphosa was met with much fanfare. The June 2022 Cabinet Economic Lekgotla decided to merge the two entities, Sisulu’s communications office said at the time. However, it appears the Cabinet hasn’t even discussed the matter yet – if De Lille’s responses to EFF MP Rosina Komane, as well as two Cabinet statements issued in June 2022, are anything to go by. Komane queried De Lille in written parliamentary questions about reasons behind the delays in configuring the process between Brand SA and Tourism SA and whether both the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Brand SA and the Tourism Ministry have met to engage on the proposed merger.

The red berets’ MP also wanted to know of the timelines. De Lille said she had discussed the matter with the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Brand SA. She added: “It appears that there was no Cabinet decision on the matter as it had never served in Cabinet.