Protest at Paarden Eiland entrance to the harbour against offshore oil and gas developments

Cape Town - Several civil society environmental organisations, supporters and residents gathered at the Paarden Eiland entrance to the harbour to protest against offshore oil and gas extraction activities. They asked the government to protect the livelihoods of coastal communities affected by these activities.

The group, led and organised by eco-justice organisation The Green Connection, said this action came after failure to meaningfully engage those affected by numerous development projects taking place along the South African coastline, as well as inland. Some of the supporting organisations included Masifundise, African Climate Alliance, Khoi San Research Centre, Ubuntu Rural Women, and Extinction Rebellion. The Green Connection community outreach co-ordinator Neville van Rooy said the government needed to do better to protect fishers’ livelihoods, coastal communities and sustainability for future generations by ultimately protecting the ocean.

Masifundise project officer Boyisile Mafilika said that this protest was a result of the growing frustration of coastal and fishing communities, who were clear about what kind of development they wanted to see on the coastline. He said the state and companies were systematically ignoring their objections to these developments and their concerns about the impact of them on people’s lives and livelihoods. Meanwhile Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy rejected three of the environmental impact assessment appeals by Istanbul-based Karpowership group. Her department previously rejected the groups proposals.

The group hoped to generate 1 220MW of electricity by docking several gas-burning power ships in the Richards Bay, Port of Ngqura and Saldanha Bay.