Protest outside Khayelitsha court where man appears for girlfriend’s murder

Cape Town - Members of the Western Cape Forum 4 Service Delivery and the family and friends of a 27-year-old woman killed allegedly by her boyfriend protested outside the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court where he appeared for her murder. Vuyokazi Mgolondela from Makhaza was brutally murdered and her body burnt on January 7, 2020, allegedly by Vuyolwethu Ganjana, her boyfriend. Her charred remains were found three metres from the Walter Sisulu Road after she was reported missing by her cousin on January 6. Western Cape Forum 4 Service Delivery chairperson Masibulele Zitha said the case had been marred by numerous postponements which the community are not comfortable with. “We are not surprised by the decision taken by the court, because ever since the initial appearance, the case has been postponed for different reasons that are concerning.

“However, we believe that tomorrow (today) the magistrate or the National Prosecuting Authority will finally take a decision on where the case is headed. One of the other things that we expect as the community is for the accused to be punished based on the seriousness of the crime he committed, which has left the family, friends and the community shocked and griefstricken.

“We also believe that as a forum that we need to take a position whereby we go to schools where we teach young men about the grief that gender-based violence cause in our families and communities.

“Our approach needs to be different in that we need to re-socialise the mind of the boy child and involve them in the co-creation of the solution,” said Zitha.

“The perpetrator pleaded guilty to killing Vuyokazi, and we call upon the magistrate to deny him bail as he is a danger to society,” he said.

Mgolondela’s friend Nomathamsanqa Ndlovu said she fears for her life should Ganjana receive bail.

“I was with Vuyokazi the night Vuyolwethu came to take her, only to murder and burn her body ,and I am concerned about my safety if he makes bail. He pleaded guilty to killing her, providing a flimsy excuse that Vuyokazi always had her phone on flight mode when they were together, which to me is a stupid reason to take someone’s life. We demand that the law take its course and we need all the support we can get to ensure that he rots behind bars,” Ndlovu said.

The case was postponed to today for further bail proceedings.

Cape Argus