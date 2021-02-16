Protest outside Wellington court as husband appears for wife’s murder

Cape Town - Angry community members gathered outside the Wellington Magistrate’s Court where a 37-year old man appeared for the alleged murder of his wife last week. Heilay Astrid Smit, 35, was found dead in her home in Lilian Street, Wellington on Thursday. Smit, mother of a 4-month-old baby boy, was buried the following day according to Islamic traditions. Smit was on maternity leave at the time of her murder. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “According to reports the police were alerted about the incident in Lilian Street on Thursday at about 6:25pm and upon their arrival they found a 35-year-old female with injuries to the upper body.” About 100 placard-waving supporters gathered outside the court in protest at gender-based violence (GBV).

About 100 mourners and supporters gathered outside the Wellington Magistrate’s court in rebuke of gender-based violence in their community.

GBV activist Chalmane Kruger said: “She was married to him for 13 years and kept the abuse from her family and friends until her death.”

She said children playing in the road asked an “aunty” who lived around the corner who had just come from work that afternoon to go and check on Heilay. She made the gruesome discovery of the body and husband and baby stained with blood.

Kruger said, today, Shoprite Wellington would release balloons in memory of their former colleague, who worked there before moving to Shoprite Klapmuts.

The Shoprite Group said: “Shoprite expresses its sincere condolences following the passing of much-loved Shoprite Klapmuts admin manager. Her family, colleagues and friends remain in our thoughts during this difficult time. She was employed at Shoprite for over 14 years.”

DA Western Cape spokesperson on health, Wendy Philander said: “The president spoke directly about the severity of this assault against women and showing up to court is the least we can do to support victims and their families against this terrible surge in violence against women.”

The case was postponed to Wednesday for the accused to seek legal representation.

