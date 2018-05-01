An ATM at a Caltex garage was set alight, A fruit and vegetable store along with a truck were also completed burned out. Vehicles were also damaged in the midst of the protest. Picture: City of Cape Town.





It's still unclear what sparked the protest in the early hours of the morning, but a number of roads have been closed, said the City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman.





"Jakes Gerwel Drive is closed between the R300 and Highlands Drive. We also have other closures which are at Weltevreden and Morgenster, Varkensvlei and Weltevreden and Highlands Drive and Fulham Road. We ask motorists to please be cautious in that area," he said.





An ATM at a Caltex garage, along with a fruit and vegetable store and a truck were set alight . Other vehicles were also damaged in the midst of the protest.





It's understood that residents of the informal settlement Siqalo are the main orchestrators of the protest.





According to residents who live in Rondevlei Park, the area is currently a war zone.





“Residents are in danger, Siqalo is going on a rampage with violent protests,” Radiefah Benner said.

An ATM at a Caltex garage was set alight, A fruit and vegetable store along with a truck were also completed burned out. Vehicles were also damaged in the midst of the protest. Picture: City of Cape Town. An ATM at a Caltex garage was set alight, A fruit and vegetable store along with a truck were also completed burned out. Vehicles were also damaged in the midst of the protest. Picture: City of Cape Town.

“I can smell the fumes from my house in Harmony Village our poor people’s businesses are being destroyed,” Sherri Nolan posted on social media.





Police and the City’s metro police are maintaining a strong presence in the area.





@MarvinCharles17









Cape Argus

Cape Town - A violent protest in Mitchells Plain has brought traffic to a standstill following an attack on an ATM and a shop.