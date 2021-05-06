Protesters want title deeds to their homes in Nyanga

Cape Town - Beneficiaries of Ilinge-Labahlali Co-operative housing units in Nyanga East demonstrated in front of the City’s offices on Wednesday demanding it terminate a lease agreement and give them their title deeds.

The protesters said that when Ilinge-Labahlali Co-operative developed their hostels into family units in 2006, the agreement was that the beneficiaries would have their title deeds in five years after the houses were developed, but they say they still haven't received them.

During their investigation into the matter, the beneficiaries said they found out that there was a lease agreement of 30 years between Ilinge-Labahlali Co-operative and the City, which they said they were not aware of.

Task team secretary Mthetheleli Wontyi said the land that the houses were built on belonged to the City. He said this had inconvenienced the living arrangements of the beneficiaries.

“In the event of the registered owner of the house passing away we are concerned that the house can be taken away and given to whoever the board of Ilinge-Labahlali Co-operative decides it should be given to.

“We don't have home addresses, and this results in us not receiving correspondences, and we are unable to insure the houses as insurance companies require a title deed.

“We also don't get services from the municipality and we are told that only Ilinge-Labahlali must give us services. More than 400 families are living under constant fear of being evicted from the houses as we are always reminded that they belong to the co-operative,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, a representative from the mayor’s office, Jemayne Andrews, committed to respond to the memorandum within 14 working days.

“I commit to giving you some of the answers as I do not know the whole history, but will have to familiarise myself with the issues that you have raised so that we can respond accordingly.

“I have heard your plea and commit to only respond to the issues you have raised. I can give you the response, however it might not be what you expect, but communication is the key,” she said.

The City said it was looking into the matter and would respond in due course.

