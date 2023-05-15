Protesting CPUT students retaliate by using a paintball gun on police officers

Cape Town - Tear gas and rubber bullets were fired at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students at its District Six campus after buildings had been torched, Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said. Two students were arrested outside CPUT’s Bellville campus after the institution was closed because of violent protests by aggrieved students, largely related to NSFAS and accommodation issues.

The protests across the varsity’s campuses involving Bellville, District Six, Mowbray, Wellington and Granger Bay ended up with the university’s management ordering students to vacate their rooms no later than 4pm on Friday due to violence and damage to the university’s property and vehicles. Smith said: “Metro police arrested one student at the Bellville campus on charges of public violence and for the attack on a police official, while in another, separate incident a student was arrested by members of the public order policing unit. A case of public violence has also since been registered.”

CPUT Students 1 - 0 SA Police Service #CPUT #SAPS pic.twitter.com/KABw83263j — 𝑻𝒆𝒃𝒐𝒈𝒐 🥥 (@unklesmith) May 11, 2023 Detailing the attacks on officers that happened outside the Bellville and at the District Six campuses, Smith said metro police and law enforcement officers answered a call to assist the public order policing unit as they battled violent protesting. “At the District Six campus in Hanover Street, disgruntled students had already set fire to buildings and property but with the arrival of SAPS, students had taken to stoning the police members and vehicles. “In an untenable situation, the decision was taken to utilise offensive measures, including C3 tear gas and rubber bullets. Protesting students retaliated by using plastic bins and chairs as barricades while launching stones and other missiles at authorities.