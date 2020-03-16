Protests escalate amid increased overcrowding in Western Cape schools

Cape Town - Shrinking budgets in the province have made it increasingly difficult to provide an adequate supply of classrooms, learning and teaching support material, equipment, teaching staff and general support. Speaking during deliberations on the department's budget vote before the Standing Committee on Education, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “We are seeing increased overcrowding and more and more protests because of it. "We’ve got protests relating to not being able to build certain schools any more, and transport. "There are just increasing pressures every day on the system without the requisite financial support. “We were given money for growth but then the baseline was effectively cut so we are still not in any better position for the growth that we've seen over the last five years, which is now over 200 000 learners,” said Schäfer.

She added: “Once again it's a huge balancing act to try and prioritise all the different needs that we have to provide for in education.

"But I keep on saying we need more money.”

Head of education Brian Schreuder said: “The reality is that this budget is one that does not compensate for everything that needs to be done.

“When we started the budget conversation towards the end of last year, there was an indication of a budget cut that was up to R1billion.

"We had started thinking of what a billion rand a year would mean.

"It was then narrowed down to R540 million, which was cut. Some of it was given back as the MEC indicated, but not the full amount.

"Also, what was given back has not eradicated the backlogs that we have,” said Schreuder.

“The consequence for us is that we've not focused on a number of issues that actually need to be focused on, such as educating the whole child.

“Narrow academic achievement alone is problematic so in our thinking we’ve also recognised that we have to do more in the skills environment and we also have to do more in terms of the softer skills of learners.”

Meanwhile, there are 1 265 learners who still have to find a place in schools across the province.

This was the response given by Schreuder when ANC education spokesperson Khalid Sayed asked for an update on the number of learners who were still unplaced.

Sayed said: “We were told that by the end of February we won't be sitting with this problem.”

Schreuder added: “The current figure breaks down to 290 Grade 1s, and about 300 in Grade 8. The others are interspersed.”

“My concern is that this does not mean we can necessarily place learners, but nonetheless we believe there is something that can be done.”

