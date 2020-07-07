Protests in Cape Town as Grades R, 6 and 11 return to school

Cape Town - There were protests outside schools across the province on Monday, against the return of pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 who rejoined those in grades 7 and 12. National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA provincial chairperson David Millar said schools were simply not ready to take on the next wave of pupils and recommended that the entire process be delayed until August. Millar said more than 18 schools they visited last week did not have the required personal protection equipment to accept more pupils. Bishop Lavis Action Community (Blac) spokesperson Amanda Davids said they protested on Robert Sobukwe Drive, with teachers and parents demanding that schools be closed. Abdul Karriem Matthews, of Blac and #SaveOurChildren, demanded that all grades stay at home and only return to school once the peak of Covid-19 infections had passed.

Matthews also demanded that all teachers with comorbidities work from home, and “all healthy teachers”return to school and assist with non-contact teaching.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said protests also took place on the main road in Beaufort West, which forms part of the N1 route. “Scholars protested for schools to close due to Covid-19,” he said.

Africa said the main road was closed and the municipal traffic officers were redirecting traffic around Beaufort West.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said there had been a number of isolated incidents at schools where community members disrupted schooling.

Hammond added: “This kind of behaviour is dangerous and illegal. The number of schools affected is being determined currently. However, it is minimal in comparison to the large number of schools that have returned with no disruption, where teaching and learning is taking place safely.”

She said it should be noted that if parents did not want their children to return to school, “then they can apply to the head of department for exemption for public schooling”.

Hammond said it was unnecessary to disrupt the schooling of children whose parents wanted them to attend classes.

She said she was not aware of any disruption to learner transport.

Equal Education (EE) said it had been relieved by the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) decision to reduce the number of grades returning to schools, but they warned education departments that systemic challenges must be attended to urgently.

EE said while the DBE asserted in its directive, issued late last month, that grades R to 3, 6, 10 and 11 would be returning to school, it was announced last week that schools would only further reopen to three grades.

“The lower number of pupils returning will certainly alleviate some of the pressure on provinces that have struggled to put the necessities in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to adequately support pupils and school staff.”

EE said while that decision had effectively reduced the proportion of pupils returning to school from about 52% to 35%, “the new cohort will more than double the number of pupils currently in school, resulting in schools having to manage additional administrative and logistical challenges”.

“It has already been an uphill battle with only grades 7 and 12 returning. Since schools reopened on June 8, various provinces have reported problems such as the non-delivery of PPE, lack of access to water, inadequate access to toilets and difficulty in maintaining physical distancing in classrooms.”

According to EE, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s briefing on Sunday did not provide the same level of detail on school readiness as her previous briefing on June 1, before the first cohort of pupils returned to school.

“While Motshekga on Sunday assured the country that the basics are largely in place, most education MECs failed to present sufficient information on the management of Covid-19 in schools to date, and on the progress that has been made in preparing schools to receive more pupils.”

Khalid Sayed, ANC deputy chief whip in the provincial legislature and education spokesperson, urged all staff, parents, pupils and service providers to proceed cautiously and safely and make a commitment to preserve their health.

Sayed said the ANC dipped its banner to all victims of the pandemic, especially school staff and pupils who had died in the Western Cape.



[email protected]