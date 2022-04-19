Protex packaging: Supreme Court of Appeal upholds advertising body’s constitutional rights

Cape Town - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has upheld the authority of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) to adjudicate on complaints by members that are also binding on non-members. In December 2019, Colgate lodged a complaint with the ARB regarding Bliss Brands (BB) Securex soap for what it considered to be an imitation in the architecture of its Protex soap packaging.

Colgate, being a member of the ARB, claimed BB, which is not a member, had breached the “code of advertising best practice” which is the guiding document of the ARB. Hearings were initiated by the ARB, wherein both parties were fully involved, and at the time BB raised no objection to ARB’s jurisdiction during the process. After appeals by both parties, proceedings were concluded, with ARB’s Final Appeal Committee ruling that BB cease distribution of its Securex soap packaging.

In retaliation, BB launched an application in the High Court to suspend the ruling pending its application for a review of that ruling to be set aside. Of its own accord, the High Court issued a directive that the parties submit arguments on the constitutionality on parts of the ARB code. The toiletries company in turn amended the details of its legal proceedings and therefore further indulged the court in its argument based on the constitutionality of the ARB. The High Court later found that ARB’s practices were unconstitutional and that it had no jurisdiction over parties that were not members and could not make rulings in relation to non-members’ advertising.

The court further found that bodies functioning within the ARB might be perceived as lacking independence, that its processes were unfair and that it dealt with legal issues ousting the jurisdiction of the courts. The SCA, however, set aside these orders, claiming the court erred in raising a constitutional issue in a case that was not considered an exceptional circumstance. The SCA found that BB had submitted to the ARB’s jurisdiction as an authority whose powers are sourced in the Constitution.

Judge Ashton Schippers said: “The ARB’s power to consider complaints relating to advertisements by non-members for the benefit of its own members, advances the right to freedom of association.” The SCA found that the High Court’s finding that ARB lacked independence had no basis. With regards to the finding that it lacked fairness, the SCA found that the court overlooked the flexible requirements of procedural fairness. [email protected]