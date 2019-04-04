A 60-page document detailing the protocol was developed to manage and report all incidents relating to sexual abuse and harassment. Picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

Cape Town - The Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwyser Unie (SAOU) welcomed Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga's announcement of the Protocol for the Management and Reporting of Sexual Abuse and Harassment in schools. A 60-page document detailing the protocol was developed to equip the Department of Basic Education, especially at school management level, to manage and report all incidents relating to sexual abuse and harassment as mandated by the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act 32 of 2007.

The union’s operational director Johan Kruger said clear guidelines were set out in the protocol and would assist schools to act appropriately and timeously.

Kruger said the occurrence of sexual abuse and harassment perpetrated against pupils and school staff were shockingly high in South African schools.

Department director general Hubert Mathanzima Mweli said the government was committed to fighting the scourge by developing the protocol for the management.

He said the protocol further provided a guide to the management and reporting of sexual abuse and harassment.

“It responds to the need for a standardised response to allegations by learners of incidents of sexual abuse and harassment, whether they are perpetrated by fellow learners, educators or by other persons.

“With this protocol, and all other relevant legislative frameworks, it is the education sector’s commitment to ensuring the school environment is enabling, supportive, inclusive and offers safe spaces in which children can learn and flourish,” Mweli said.

The protocol would serve as an expression of the zero tolerance approach towards sexual abuse and harassment the department and its representatives have adopted.

