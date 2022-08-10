Psychiatric hospitals in the Western Cape face a severe shortage of beds

Cape Town - The Western Cape Provincial Health and Wellness Department is experiencing severe bed pressure at its psychiatric hospitals. The province has less than 2000 beds across its four psychiatric hospitals, serving an estimated population of 7 million.

The four designated psychiatric hospitals are Alexandra Hospital in Maitland, Lentegeur Hospital in Mitchells Plain, Stikland Hospital in Bellville, and Valkenberg Hospital in Observatory. Earlier this year, the provincial Health Department incorporated “Wellness” into its name and branding, with promises to address and prioritise mental health and wellness. Provincial Health and Wellness Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said hospitals in those areas have psychiatric wards, and if needed, patients are transferred to any one of the four specialised psychiatric hospitals. The province continues to manage significant numbers of acute mental health admissions, he said.

“The high acute incidence of mental illness is challenging at all levels, especially in District Hospital settings, where the infrastructure is old and/or not purpose-built,” Van der Heever said. “The number of patients on the waiting list ranges from 20 to 30 patients a day, and depending on the area, it may take an average of 10 to 15 days to reach the next level,” Van der Heever said. “There are outliers of both, where there is a shorter/longer wait.”

Alexandra Hospital has a bed capacity of 300, Lentegeur has 690 beds, Stikland 423, and Valkenberg 391, totalling a bed capacity of 1 804. “The high numbers of substance-induced psychosis in the acute hospital system is a driving factor on the bed pressures. Also worrying is the numbers of suicidal attempts and the very sad reality of increased numbers of completed suicides (outside the hospital setting),” Van der Heever said. There is a different waiting list system in place for forensic patients in need of observation. Valkenberg Hospital is the only hospital conducting both in-patient and out-patient assessments for patients referred by the courts.

“The waiting period for non-violent (minor) offences is on average one month while the current waiting period for serious offences varies but averages at 14 months,” Van der Heever said. Head of UCT Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, Professor Dan Stein, said: “In recent years, there has been growing recognition of the burden of disease due to mental disorders. “Around the world, it has been recognised that mental health services have historically been underfunded, and it’s become increasingly critical to reverse this situation.”

