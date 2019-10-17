This information is contained in the Health Department’s annual report for the 2018/2019 year, which was discussed by the standing committee on health in Parliament on Wednesday.
According to the report: “Acute and chronic intellectual disability and mental illness services are provided at Lentegeur, Stikland and Valkenberg hospitals and these include a range of therapeutic programmes.”
The total number of beds in psychiatric hospitals was increased by 150, as the three psychiatry intermediate care facilities were incorporated into their parent psychiatric hospitals and the number went up from 1700 beds to 1850.
Substance abuse has a bad impact on district hospitals where patients presented with substance-induced psychosis.