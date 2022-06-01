Psychologist loses bid for stay of inquiry against Health Professions Council

Cape Town - An application by psychologist Christie Els for a permanent stay of inquiry proceedings against her by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has been dismissed by a Western Cape High Court judge. The case goes back to mid-2013 when Els, was appointed as a facilitator by the Cape Town Children’s Court in a dispute about care and contact between the parents of a young boy.

That case ended when the Children’s Court ordered in February 2015, that the child would remain in the primary care of his father, with rights of reasonable contact reserved to the mother. However the matter did not end there. In December 2013 two people, who were not involved in the case before the Children’s Court, but who Els alleged in court papers were friends of the child’s mother, had made an urgent application wanting an interim interdict postponing an inquiry by the HPCSA into Els’ professional conduct in the concluded case.

A preliminary committee of the HPCSA determined that Els had acted unprofessionally. However as her conduct was considered to be only a minor transgression she was invited to pay an admission of guilt fine of R50 000 per complaint. Els rejected the preliminary committee’s findings, and declined to pay the fine which meant that the registrar of the HPCSA had to convene a hearing for the trial of the complaints. The case against Els at the HPCSA was founded on an opinion obtained by the board of her professional body from Professor Human Vogel of the University of Pretoria.

However along the way Appendix A to Professor Vogel’s report went missing and this became an issue during the course of Vogel’s evidence, before the HPCSA. After several postponements, including the Covid-19 lockdown, the inquiry finally took off in October, 2021. Unsatisfied with the inquiry’s progress after the issue of the missing Appendix A, Els approached the High Court where the central pillar of her case for a permanent stay was the forensic prejudice that she said she would suffer if the inquiry was permitted to run its course. However, Judge Ashley Binns-Ward ruled: “The evidence given by Els in the current application has not persuaded me that she is likely to be able to persuade a court seized of her application for a permanent stay that the disappearance of Appendix A to Professor Vogel’s report has caused, or will occasion, her irremediable prejudice.”