The video has been viewed over 200 000 times on Facebook alone.
Claudine Botha: "I support this teacher. That disrespectful girl should be grateful all she got was a slap. When she gets home her mother should dish out another one."
Evelyn Swarts: "No behaviour on either side was right!"
Bulelwa Mrasi: "Our kids are becoming ungovernable serious."
Denise Thompson Schmidt: "What is wrong with students. Where is the respect. When we even rolled our eyes at our teachers the girls where hit on the bum with a slipper and the boys got the cane!"
Zolani Newu: "Slapping a child at school it's illegal you can say whatever."
Fatima Rawoot: "Clearly this started in an undisciplined manner in which the teacher reprimands and provokes further now really now i know all adults r stuck with youth issues but we have to be very cautious on not taking our personal stress levels out on them shes definitely not fit to be an educator from a mom of many."
Re: that Sans Souci video doing the rounds.— Clifton Strandloper (@So_Sinzable) February 5, 2019
Im so conflicted. I matriculated from that school in 1999. Last year they welcomed their first principal of colour. That school has been anti-black as fuck.
However as a teacher, I can tell you learners are HELLA disrespectful.
This San Souci smacking incident is tricky. Kids press teachers on purpose, but then again the teacher should know way better than that.— Lyle (@TheLinderman_) February 6, 2019
This teacher has been grabbing at this little girl putting things in her pocket, intimidating her with the table, pointing her finger at her. No learner should be disrespected like that. Y’all want respect so much but can’t even give it. NO ONE would tolerate this nonsense.— Lindeni Cassie Lebea (@SassyCassie_XO_) February 6, 2019
This is nothing compared to what my age mates went through in the 80’s .. so I don’t see anything wrong with that.. kids of these days thinks they are the same age with their elders .. a teacher would spank you to correct and we accepted that because it is the right thing to do— krix (@PDU08) February 6, 2019
doesn’t matter what happened. She assualted this child. There are rules and code of conduct to deal with this child’s behavior but slapping is not one of them. Teacher needs to be dismissed immediately. I would be fuming if I was this child’s parent.— Khanya Ndzo (@khanya_banzana) February 6, 2019
