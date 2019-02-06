Pupils at Sans Souci protest in support of the teacher who was caught on camera slapping a pupil. Picture: Supplied by WCED

upils at Sans Souci Girls' High School in Newlands, Cape Town, have backed the teacher who was caught on camera slapping a pupil during a heated confrontation, the rest of the public is extremely divided.

When the teacher confiscates the pupil's cellphone the girl pushes past her to take to phone from the teacher's table. At this point, the teacher becomes visibly overwrought and slaps the girl, to the horror of her classmates.

During the incident, which reportedly happened on Tuesday, the girl accuses the teacher of swearing at her and this appears to escalate their confrontation.

In the clip, which is about one-and-a-half minutes long, the rest of the class looks on helplessly as the pupil repeatedly backchats the teacher who appears to grow more and more agitated.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows the teacher engaged in an argument with the pupil. The teacher can be heard admonishing the girl for having her cellphone at school in contravention of the school's code of conduct.

The video has been viewed over 200 000 times on Facebook alone.

Claudine Botha: "I support this teacher. That disrespectful girl should be grateful all she got was a slap. When she gets home her mother should dish out another one."

Evelyn Swarts: "No behaviour on either side was right!"

Bulelwa Mrasi: "Our kids are becoming ungovernable serious."

Denise Thompson Schmidt: "What is wrong with students. Where is the respect. When we even rolled our eyes at our teachers the girls where hit on the bum with a slipper and the boys got the cane!"

Zolani Newu: "Slapping a child at school it's illegal you can say whatever."

Fatima Rawoot: "Clearly this started in an undisciplined manner in which the teacher reprimands and provokes further now really now i know all adults r stuck with youth issues but we have to be very cautious on not taking our personal stress levels out on them shes definitely not fit to be an educator from a mom of many."





Re: that Sans Souci video doing the rounds.



Im so conflicted. I matriculated from that school in 1999. Last year they welcomed their first principal of colour. That school has been anti-black as fuck.



However as a teacher, I can tell you learners are HELLA disrespectful. — Clifton Strandloper (@So_Sinzable) February 5, 2019





This San Souci smacking incident is tricky. Kids press teachers on purpose, but then again the teacher should know way better than that. — Lyle (@TheLinderman_) February 6, 2019





This teacher has been grabbing at this little girl putting things in her pocket, intimidating her with the table, pointing her finger at her. No learner should be disrespected like that. Y’all want respect so much but can’t even give it. NO ONE would tolerate this nonsense. — Lindeni Cassie Lebea (@SassyCassie_XO_) February 6, 2019





This is nothing compared to what my age mates went through in the 80’s .. so I don’t see anything wrong with that.. kids of these days thinks they are the same age with their elders .. a teacher would spank you to correct and we accepted that because it is the right thing to do — krix (@PDU08) February 6, 2019





doesn’t matter what happened. She assualted this child. There are rules and code of conduct to deal with this child’s behavior but slapping is not one of them. Teacher needs to be dismissed immediately. I would be fuming if I was this child’s parent. — Khanya Ndzo (@khanya_banzana) February 6, 2019





