Residents and other stakeholders will be able to gain insight on the City draft by-law aimed at protecting Cape Town beaches. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City is expected over the next four weeks to host eight public hearings where residents and interested parties can learn more about the new draft by-law intended to protect Cape Town’s beaches. The purpose of the draft Coastal By-law is to better protect and manage the coastline, which is one of Cape Town’s most important and valued assets.

“Our coastline draws millions of tourists and local visitors every year. It covers a distance of over 307km and contributes approximately R40 billion per annum to our local economy.

“We cannot overestimate the significant potential it offers for economic growth. It is a publ ic asset that must be preserved and protected for current and future generations.

The draft by-law will assist us to better manage our coastline and enable law enforcement on activities that may have a damaging impact on the coastal environment,” said Marian Nieuwoudt, mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment.

The draft by-law is available for public comment until September 2, 2019 on the City’s websites, at all subcouncil offices, as well as at libraries across Cape Town.

The public hearings hearings start at the Blaauwberg Community Hall, on September 6; then move to the Fish Hoek subcouncil chambers on the 15th; then the Civic Centre council chambers on the 17th; at the Mitchells Plain subcouncil chambers on the 20th; at the Macassar New Civic Hall in Burg Street on the 22nd; at the Khayelitsha Training Centre on the 24th and at the Strand subcouncil chambers on the 27th.

“The draft by-law is intended to create safer and cleaner beaches, free from litter and pollution; to protect sea life from poaching, to improve safety on our beaches; and to enforce the public’s right to access and enjoy our beaches and sea,” Nieuwoudt said.