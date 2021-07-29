Public participation ends on Western Cape’s draft inclusionary housing policy

Cape Town - The Western Cape government’s public participation process with regards to a new Inclusionary Housing Policy Framework has closed. The draft policy framework was developed by the Western Cape Government and published for public comment on 14 May. The public comment process closed on 13 July.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has thanked the participants in the process for their valuable contributions. “We received 38 written submissions by the deadline period. In addition the department drew a further 45 substantive inputs from public engagements the department had. “We had hoped to see more interested parties come to the table given the nature of this draft policy, but regardless of interest we have received valuable input which will now be considered appropriately.”