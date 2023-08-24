Public protector candidates say they have what it takes to turn office around

Cape Town - Interviews of the eight shortlisted candidates for the job of public protector began on Wednesday with the first of the nominees – former chief executive of the South African Human Rights Commission Tseliso Thipanyane – saying he has what it takes to make the office great again. Thipanyane told the Ad Hoc Committee to Nominate a Person for Appointment as Public Protector that he had a proven track record as a long-serving public servant and working at chapter nine institutions.

“At this point in time the Office of the Public Protector (PPSA) needs a proven leader to help restore the dignity of the organisation in order for it to serve the mandate and the people of this country.” Speaking about his credentials for the post, Thipanyane said he had done a lot of work regarding whistle-blowing issues, and if picked for the job he would be a voice for the voiceless, particularly against corruption. The committee interviewed three other nominees on its first day, including advocates Thomas Ntsewa, Olivier Josie, and Lynn Marais.

Ntsewa told the committee he was serving on the Legal Practice Council, processing complaints from the public about “rogue attorneys or legal practitioners”, and this was one of the qualities that made him think he was right for the post. Advocate Thomas Ntsewa during the Interviews for shortlisted candidates for the position of public protector. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Oliver said his career in public service, as well as in the private sector, showed he had focused a lot on work similar to that carried out by the PPSA. He gave examples of his experience applying the law and carrying out forensic investigations.

Marais spoke of her more than 20 years’ experience in the legal profession, and of her eight years as Legal Aid’s Justice Centre Executive, where she investigated complaints and took remedial action. Marais has also served as a magistrate in two jurisdictions. Interviews conclude today. Meanwhile, Qubudile Dyantyi, chairperson for the Committee for Section 194 Inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, highlighted the tight timeline for the committee’s final report to get through Parliament and be actioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.