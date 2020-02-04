This after the portfolio committee on social development released the biographies of the 15 shortlisted candidates last week.
On Wednesday, the organisation will host a consultation process for NGOs to give them the opportunity to assess the shortlisted candidates by examining their suitability and qualifications, identifying criteria they must meet to be considered for the position, determining the actions needed to engage in the process and advocating for public and child participation.
Molo Songolo will also consider a “meet the candidates” session with children and other NGOs.
The body's director, Patric Solomons, said: “Now that the names of those who are interested in this role have been made public, we need people in the Western Cape to get involved to make sure that the person we get is interested in the rights of children and their participation in the office of the commissioner."