Public urged to help select Western Cape Commissioner for Children









Child rights organisation Molo Songolo has called for public participation regarding the appointment of the new Western Cape Commissioner for Children. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Child rights organisation Molo Songolo has called for public participation regarding the appointment of the new Western Cape Commissioner for Children (WCCC). This after the portfolio committee on social development released the biographies of the 15 shortlisted candidates last week. On Wednesday, the organisation will host a consultation process for NGOs to give them the opportunity to assess the shortlisted candidates by examining their suitability and qualifications, identifying criteria they must meet to be considered for the position, determining the actions needed to engage in the process and advocating for public and child participation. Molo Songolo will also consider a “meet the candidates” session with children and other NGOs. The body's director, Patric Solomons, said: “Now that the names of those who are interested in this role have been made public, we need people in the Western Cape to get involved to make sure that the person we get is interested in the rights of children and their participation in the office of the commissioner."

He said given the historic nature and importance of setting up the WCCC and office there was a need for civil society stakeholders to engage in the appointment process and assessing of the suitability of candidates.

Because children need to have a say in who gets to look after their interests, Solomons said that the person who becomes the commissioner for children must be able to communicate and relate well with children, speak their language, be approachable and aware of the hardships children suffer, and someone who can listen to children.

“The children want the commissioner to investigate the abuse, neglect, assault, rape and killing of children. They feel that the police and government bodies are not doing enough to prevent and stop these crimes against children. For this to happen we need more people to actively participate in the selection process,” Solomons added.

Provincial legislature communication officer Matthys Odendal said interviews for the filling of the position of Western Cape Commissioner for Children would take place from February 17 to 19, and the public could participate in the process.

“All relevant stakeholders who wish to attend and observe the process should RSVP by Monday, February 10, to the procedural officer, Nomonde Jamce, on 0214871658 or [email protected],” he said.

