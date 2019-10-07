Cape Town - City council speaker Dirk Smit has come out in support of mayco member for safety and security JP Smith after he was accused of misleading the public over the CCTV master plan.
“I have noted recent media reports which have accused Smith of lying about the existence of a CCTV master plan.
“As these are public accusations being made against a councillor of the City of Cape Town, and which may, in terms of the code of conduct for councillors, compromise the credibility and integrity of the municipality, I engaged Alderman Smith on the matter and was provided with a comprehensive response which counters these allegations and which shows that the City formulated a CCTV master plan in 2008, which underwent revision in 2011 and again in 2013. I am therefore satisfied that Smith has been truthful in his public comments to the press regarding this matter,” Smit said.
The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) accused Smith of misleading the public about a master plan to roll out CCTV cameras across the city. This comes after the SJC made a formal Public Access to Information Act application to gain access to the master plan.
Two weeks ago, they received a response from the City’s deputy information officer. The correspondence informed them that the record they applied for, the City’s CCTV master plan “does not exist”.