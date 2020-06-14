Public Works department to release more land parcels in Western Cape
Cape Town - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said it is currently busy processing more land parcels to the Western Cape. It comes after the Standing Committee of Human Settlements urged the department to fast-track the release of state-owned land to Western Cape communities.
Chairperson of the committee Matlhodi Maseko said: “At an oversight visit to Bredasdorp, where 33 housing units were handed over to beneficiaries, it was revealed that more could be done if nationally-owned land was mandated to the provincial government.
“There remains a great need for more land. The national government’s Department of Public Works urgently needs to give a full mandate to unlock more housing opportunities for the provincial government.”
According to Maseko, a case in point is Theewaterskloof, where houses have been built, and land parcels developed. However, these land parcels are under the custodianship of the Department of Public Works.
“Minister Patricia De Lille’s department has so far failed to timeously transfer the land to the municipality. Without this, the municipality cannot provide basic, essential services to housing beneficiaries patiently awaiting occupation,” she said.
In November last year, De Lille announced that the government identified 20 land parcels in the Western Cape to be released for the purposes of human settlements.
De Lille’s spokesperson Zara Nicholson said: “Since October 2019, four land parcels in the extent of 26 hectares were signed off by the minister for release in the City of Cape Town Metropolitan, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities in the Western Cape. All other parcels of land for transfer are being processed according to the processes.”
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said: “In October 2019, the department was informed that Cabinet approved the proposals made by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform to release 167 portions of state-owned land measuring 14 105 hectares held by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure through the issuing of powers of attorney to the Housing Development Agency (HDA).”
Simmers said the department has an existing agreement with the HDA to work collaboratively on the development of sustainable human settlements.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus