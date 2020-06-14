Public Works department to release more land parcels in Western Cape

Cape Town - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said it is currently busy processing more land parcels to the Western Cape. It comes after the Standing Committee of Human Settlements urged the department to fast-track the release of state-owned land to Western Cape communities.

Chairperson of the committee Matlhodi Maseko said: “At an oversight visit to Bredasdorp, where 33 housing units were handed over to beneficiaries, it was revealed that more could be done if nationally-owned land was mandated to the provincial government.

“There remains a great need for more land. The national government’s Department of Public Works urgently needs to give a full mandate to unlock more housing opportunities for the provincial government.”

According to Maseko, a case in point is Theewaterskloof, where houses have been built, and land parcels developed. However, these land parcels are under the custodianship of the Department of Public Works.

“Minister Patricia De Lille’s department has so far failed to timeously transfer the land to the municipality. Without this, the municipality cannot provide basic, essential services to housing beneficiaries patiently awaiting occupation,” she said.