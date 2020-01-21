The incident so traumatised the girl that it impacted her exams and she could not write two of her final papers. The alleged assault was caught on the school’s CCTV cameras, her father said.
The 16-year old male pupil who allegedly assaulted her was said to have followed her from the stairs during school hours when he suddenly put his arm around her neck and pulled her around the corner into the girls’ bathroom, the father said.
The incident was apparently captured on CCTV cameras.
The female pupil said: “The boy told me that he was going to rape me in the bathroom as he pushed me into the cubicle. His friend that was with told him to leave me alone but then he said they should gang-rape me. After threatening me, he pushed me away from him before he walked out.”