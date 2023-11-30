Pupils accuse school of threat of ‘no ream of paper, no exams’

A matric learner said learners at a Du Noon high school were threatened by their principal that if they didn’t bring photocopy sheets they would be denied entry to write their exams. The 19-year-old explained that this was an ongoing problem at Inkwenkwezi High School.

In June she didn’t receive her report until she had given the school a ream of paper. “This happened when we wrote the trial exams; I was helped by another teacher, who is also my mentor. I wouldn’t have applied to university if she didn’t pay. “My mother had to empty her pockets to pay for my sister and I and she doesn’t even work.”

She said the problem doesn’t end with the papers but also the textbooks. “During the trial exam, while we were busy with our maths paper, one of the teachers told us that they wanted life orientation textbooks or else we would leave the exam room. “I had misplaced mine and the thought of going home to look for it haunted me because we were writing maths.

“Others who had theirs remained in the hall while some of us either went home or stood outside. I went to my mentor and told her what happened. We went to look for the book in the storeroom and found it.” The learner explained when she went back to the room, she found that the other learners were already busy. “I was worried about not getting done in time but I made it, there are learners who waited for about 30 minutes and that is time that they could be using for writing.

“And during the final I had to bring back my maths book and others were sent out again, my book was with me within 10 minutes. “On Monday, while writing Xhosa, we were threatened that because yesterday was our last day, we had to pay off whatever debt or else we wouldn’t write our final paper. “And on Tuesday we were told about the ream of paper,” she said.

“On Wednesday, the principal informed us that we are not getting our statement of symbols when we still owe the school.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Unathi Booi said the school denied the allegations. Unathi Booi, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department. File photo “The school has denied the allegation. No learner was denied an opportunity to write their exams.