Pupils at Eastern Cape special needs school show Covid-19 symptoms days after two staffers test positive

Eastern Cape – A teacher and a housekeeper at the Efata School for the Deaf and Blind in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape have tested positive for Covid-19 while six pupils are said to be showing symptoms for the virus, the EC Department of Education said on Thursday. Spokesperson, Loyiso Pumlani, said a teacher in the blind section of the school reported that she had tested positive on Monday. Pumlani said the school informed the circuit manager, who advised them that they should close school for deep clean and fumigation. He said a housekeeping supervisor also reported she had tested positive on Tuesday. "Six pupils showed symptoms of Covid-19 on Wednesday. We informed the Department of Health on Wednesday and officials attended to the school. The school advised that pupils needed to be placed in quarantine and health professionals at the school will monitor the pupils daily," he said.

He added that officials from the department visited the school on Thursday do do an awareness programme and screen close contacts.

The Public Servants Association's (PSA) spokesperson, Reuben Maleka, said the PSA warned of the premature opening of schools in winter to avoid teacher-pupil infections.

"Unfortunately, the PSA’s call fell on deaf ears and the number of infections at schools, proves that PSA was right in its warning against the premature opening of schools during winter."

Maleka said the rate of infections and deaths at schools in the Mthatha area was alarming. He said they were informed that an employee at Efata School for the Blind and Deaf, has confirmed positive Covid-19 cases affecting "deaf learners who are regarded as direct contacts of the employee."

"The PSA is monitoring the matter and continues to be cautious and safeguard the well-being of members. Members are encouraged to continue to report any omission that may occur in the workplace," he said.

Yusuf Cassim, DA provincial spokesperson on Education said he believed that the high rates of infections and deaths at schools, not only in Mthatha, but across the province, was in part due to the substandard PPE provided to schools by the department of education.

"I have revealed this week that the department paid up to five times more for PPE compared to what is available from retailers and they conducted no quality control on the PPE delivered to schools," Cassim said

