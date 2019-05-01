Young people from across Cape Town who are hoping to eradicate waste pollution in South Africa gathered at Kalk Bay harbour on Saturday. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Young people from across Cape Town who are hoping to eradicate waste pollution in South Africa gathered at Kalk Bay harbour on Saturday to clean up the pollution there. Environmentally concious organisations like the #SeaTheBiggerPicture, Trail Freedivers, Oceano Reddentes and Cape Radd initiated the clean-up due to the amount of waste in the harbour.

Seventy-five people took part and various types of waste were found, including items from harbour boats, fishing tackle, all types of food packaging and lots of plastic.

The assistant co-ordinater of #SeaTheBiggerPicture, Stefanie Lee Titus, said the extent of waste at our harbours was always increasing and was proving ever more difficult to control.

“Awareness and education remain the greatest impacts made from every clean-up.

“The waste removed could provide new insights into the reality of the pollution crisis, and understanding responsible recycling can inspire people to be a part of the solution rather than the cause of pollution,” said Titus.

She added that many school pupils were extremely concerned about the future of their planet.

“I believe it’s the first time that the youth from all over will be attending our clean-up for the betterment of our environment, setting a great example for the rest of the youth across South Africa,” according to Titus.

She said the data collected at every clean-up could hopefully be used to inform corporates and educate communities because they needed to have a quantified representation of the damage being done to our coastlines.

The data collected would also serve as a guide to help in finding solutions and alternatives to this growing problem.

All the waste collected would be used for eco-bricking, which is an effective way to make use of plastic and litter to form building blocks.

Oceano Reddentes will begin a project of building a house and a sewing room for a family in Masiphumelele from the eco-bricks formed.





[email protected]