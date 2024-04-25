Puppy recovers after ingesting drug-tainted human poo

Seven-month-old Larry was rushed to a local veterinary hospital after owner Michelle Lindemann noticed he was wobbling from side to side.

Cape Town - A rescued puppy has made a full recovery after ingesting drug-tainted human faeces from a flower bed on a pavement in Claremont.

Lindemann said after they returned home from their morning walk, Larry went for a nap as usual.

“He woke up when I received a parcel delivery just before midday, and I noticed that his head was wobbling from side to side and he was very unsteady on his feet.

“I rushed him to the vet where he was assessed and put on treatment,” she said.