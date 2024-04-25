Puppy recovers after ingesting drug-tainted human poo

Cape Town - A rescued puppy has made a full recovery after ingesting drug-tainted human faeces from a flower bed on a pavement in Claremont.
Seven-month-old Larry was rushed to a local veterinary hospital after owner Michelle Lindemann noticed he was wobbling from side to side.
Lindemann said after they returned home from their morning walk, Larry went for a nap as usual.
“He woke up when I received a parcel delivery just before midday, and I noticed that his head was wobbling from side to side and he was very unsteady on his feet.
“I rushed him to the vet where he was assessed and put on treatment,” she said.
Animal Welfare Society of SA spokesperson Allan Perrins said no one could have predicted what happened to the dog.
“Dogs coming into contact with contaminated human excrement happens all over the world, especially in countries with a large homeless population,” he said.
Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said they have never treated a case of this nature before, but believed it could happen.
“Some drugs don’t metabolise completely and may be present in the faeces of a human user. Given the human-to-animal size ratio, trace amounts would be enough to affect an animal that ingests faecal matter.
“Pet owners can, however, only do their best.”
