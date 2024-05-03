Independent Online
Pure Maths workshop to aid Grade 10 pupils over the weekend

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - Grade 10 learners wanting to improve their maths marks have been invited to attend an online workshop hosted by Awqaf SA this weekend.

In association with the Department of Basic Education, the K-Way Institute, iSkill and South Peninsula High School, the workshop seeks to assist Grade 10 learners in preparing for the upcoming exams.

Mohammed Khota, from the K-Way Institute, will be the session facilitator. He will focus on previous exam papers for Pure Maths during the workshop.

This session will be live-streamed via Awqaf SA’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

These stream links will be available after successful registration.

Event details:

Saturday, 4 May 2024

9:00am – 15:00pm

Sunday, May 5 2024

9:00am - 15:00pm

Free, online registration is essential:

https://bit.ly/grade10may

Enquiries:

[email protected]

For more information visit: https://awqafsa.org.za/mathsworkshopmay/

Cape Argus

