Cape Town - A group of boys from Queens Park Football Club in Woodstock returned from their Manchester United soccer tournament on Monday. Thirteen of the under-12 players were chosen by an agent to attend the Manchester Soccer Tournament in the UK earlier this month.

Due to many of them coming from disadvantaged areas and lacking finances, only six of them were fortunate enough to go on the tour.

The cost of the tour was R30000 a player, which was raised through fundraising, donations and personal loans.

The treasurer of Queens Park Football Club, Nico Bester, said: “Many of these boys are exposed to gangsterism, drugs, abuse and family violence, and we are trying to provide them with an avenue whereby they can see that there is more to life than they’re used to by giving them an international experience.

“Many of the boys had to withdraw from this trip because of a lack of finance. We had to organise fund-raisers such as high teas, disco dances, camps, collection lists and private sponsors in a very short time.”

Zaid Booley, one of the players said: “This was my first international flight and I hope to play international football and go further in it. Other boys my age who would like to follow their dream in soccer should go out there and show the world they can do it.”

Booley said the highlights of the tour were meeting Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, visiting the Old Trafford football stadium and playing against different countries.

The community and Queen’s Park Football Club are proud of the boys and welcomed them back yesterday.

The coach, Suleiman Ishmail, said: “This was an opportunity of a lifetime and there are many kids and players wishing for this opportunity.”

He said the boys served as an inspiration to other young and upcoming players in Cape Town because they proved nothing was impossible through hard work.

