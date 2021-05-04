Quick response doused mountain fire in Simon’s Town

Cape Town - A quick response made light work of a mountain fire in Simon’s Town, that threatened to spread out of control.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said its services were alerted to a fire on the mountain slopes, above Signal School, at about 5.55am.

Ten fire engines and about 50 firefighters were on scene, assisted by Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), and a Navy crew.

“Two Oryx helicopters were requested from Ysterplaat Air Force Base to assist with water bombing,” said Carelse.

The two choppers were water bombing the affected area.

According to the TMNP, the fire started at 7am in the Red Hill area, and was successfully contained at 11am.

“More than 50 firefighters from TMNP, contract wildfire crews (NCC Wildfires), Working on Fire, and City of Cape Town, were deployed on the fire line, with assistance from two aerial support helicopters from the SANDF that began suppressing the fire from 08.30am,” said TMNP fire manager Philip Prins.

“All aerial resources returned to the base and mop-up operations commenced, with teams remaining in the area for the rest of the day,” said Prins.

Working on Fire said its False Bay and Mamre teams were carrying out mop-up operations and patrolling the fire line, to put out any hotspots that pose a threat of flaring up.

No loss of life or structural damages were reported.

The Animal Welfare Society of SA dispatched an operational team to assist with the rescue and recovery of any displaced or injured animals.

“Our Hospital and Animal Care Centre teams have been placed on immediate standby, and space has been made for any emergency admissions. We have been in contact with TEARS Animal Rescue, and offered to bolster their resources and efforts should the need arise,” said the society through its Facebook page.

Cape Argus