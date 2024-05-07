Quick-thinking, diligent police work commended for arrest of several suspects

Cape Town - Metro police officers in Wynberg arrested a suspect in possession of laptops, cellphones, and watches. The suspect was detained at Wynberg police station for further investigation yesterday.

Safety and security mayco member JP Smith commended the arrest. “This successful apprehension highlights the diligence and quick-thinking of the metro police in addressing criminal activity within the community,” he said. A resident, Hussain Morta, hopes that crime will remain contained in Wynberg. “Let’s keep the Wynberg area clean and get rid of drugs, gangsters and human traffickers and illegal drivers in Cape Town,” said Morta.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis highlighted the importance of fighting crime on all grounds. Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of home-made firearm and ammunition in Tafelsig. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said: “The members were busy with crime-prevention duties, performing stop and search operations in Tafelsig.

“The members found a 34-yearold male in possession of one homemade firearm with one 9mm round of ammunition in Leeukop Street, Tafelsig. He was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a home-made firearm and ammunition and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court (today).” In Milnerton yesterday, police confiscated 203 Mandrax tablets, several small bankies containing crushed Mandrax, various transparent plastic bags containing tik and a few transparent plastic bags containing cocaine. The members also seized R1 340 in cash believed to be the proceeds of the illicit drug trade as well as a scale.