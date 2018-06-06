TARGETED: Lwandle Primary school teachers in Khayelitsha were robbed at gunpoint by three thugs. A teacher was injured. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A reward of up to R10 000 is being offered by the provincial department of education for information following armed attacks on four schools in the Khayelitsha and Gugulethu areas, after staff were robbed at gunpoint.

The robberies occurred over two weeks in at Ummangaliso Primary in Site B, Khayelitsha; Intshayelelo Primary in Lingelethu West; Lwandle Primary in Lingelethu West; and Vukukhanye Primary in Gugulethu.

“These criminals need to be stopped before they attack another school. That is why, today, I am issuing a reward of R10 000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these individuals’’ said Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

“I want these criminals to also know that we are looking for them It is important, that all our schools remain vigilant.

“The reward will be paid in cash, and the anonymity of the caller will be secured, unless they are required to personally give evidence."

Mlungisi Siko, principal of Ummangaliso Primary, questioned the department's reward for information: “I feel very bad for our education in the province. We are not taken seriously, even by our education department.

“Every year our schools are being robbed at gunpoint, does that mean the minister will always issue the reward for anyone with information? Why doesn’t she install security gates and doors in our schools like at her offices?’’

Those with information about the robberies are urged to contact the Western Cape Education Department Safe Schools toll-free hotline number on 080 045 4647.

