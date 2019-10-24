R100 000 made available for suicidal Cape farmers in worst drought-hit areas









The drought in the province last year, and the risk that the farmers’ yields would be decimated and lead to bankruptcy in a number of cases, led the Department of Agriculture to fear farmer suicides. File picture: Leon Muller/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The drought in the province last year, and the risk that the farmers’ yields would be decimated and lead to bankruptcy in a number of cases, led the Department of Agriculture to fear farmer suicides. This resulted in the department making funds available to farmers and workers in the worst-affected areas. Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said: “It’s painful when you hear stories from around the country, and in the Western Cape, that farmers are committing or considering committing suicide as a result of the devastating impact of the drought. We have agreed to make R100000 available for pastoral care in those particular rural areas.” The MEC was responding to a query by Daylin Mitchell, a member of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, about what sort of support the department had provided to farmers. The committee was deliberating his department’s annual report covering the 2018/19 financial year.

Meyer said it was important to give support on a humanitarian level, as well as the financial support his department had provided.

He said when a farmer committed suicide, most of the time it was a woman who was left in charge of the farm, who also had to look after children.

“I think we have a moral obligation to also support our farmers in a crisis like this, because this is still having a devastating impact on agriculture.”

Meyer said he had asked the national Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, to evoke Section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act to provide R50million to support drought-hit farmers. The request was approved.

Meanwhile, in a bid to provide greater opportunities to youth in the province, the Department of Agriculture has set its sights on improving access to structured training, which it hopes will contribute to the sustainability of the sector and to job creation.

The department also hopes to equip a future workforce with the relevant skills to grow the agricultural sector, and with the use of technology, to respond in an innovative way to the challenges agriculture faces today.

Accounting Officer Joyene Isaacs said to the Standing Committee on Agriculture: “Two hundred and eighty young people participated in the Department’s various development programmes during the 2018/19 financial year, and an additional 120 young agricultural graduates funded by the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP) have completed their first year of a two year internship programme with farmers and external host employers.”

Of the 280 youths, 118 were interns who included graduates, students and Agricultural Partnership for Youth (APFYD) interns. Others were rural youth interns, Premier’s Advancement of Youth (PAY) programme.

Isaacs said, “Bursaries were awarded to 171 candidates: 9 to beneficiaries of the YPP, five to scholars, 103 to undergraduate agriculture students and 54 departmental employees.”

“The Young Professional Person’s (YPP) programme had produced its first PhD student as well as its first African Candidate Engineer in the form of a learner who had received support since Grade 1 and has now been employed by the department,” said Isaacs.

[email protected]