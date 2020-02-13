R10k offered for information on Tazne van Wyk, suspect's whereabouts









A R10 000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to the location of a missing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk and Pangkaeker Moyhdian. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - A R10 000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to the location of a missing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk and Pangkaeker Moyhdian, 54, who is believed to have information that could assist in finding her. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited both the Ravensmead police station’s operation centre and Carmen van Wyk, the mother of Tazne on Thursday, after the riots broke out in Ravensmead on Tuesday. The riots occurred amidst misinformation of the suspect’s whereabouts causing unrest and damage to infrastructure. Fritz has called on communities to support the police in their investigation and not to respond to any information through acts of vigilantism. "All patrols must be reported to the local police station Commander to ensure the safety of those on patrols and the improved distribution of information to aid the police in their investigation."

Tazne, from Clare Street in Ravensmead, was last seen on Friday last week after leaving home for a shop only about eight steps away. She was wearing a white top and red shorts.

Pangkaeker Moyhdian, 54-years-old.

Moyhdian, is believed to have information that could assist in finding her, as he was last seen with Tazne, before he disappeared in the area on the day Tazne went missing.

"Having visited the mother of the Tazne, I have arranged that a social worker be sent to her by the Social Development department to provide her with psycho-social services during this period of great uncertainty," Fritz said.

He said he advised Carmen that a R10 000 reward would be made to anyone with any information which could lead to both the location of Tazne and the arrest of the suspect.

"I call on those wishing to assist in search efforts to do so in a coordinated manner by alerting their local police station Commander of their intention to patrol. This will ensure both the safety of those on patrol and ensure that any information relating to the case will be directly shared with the police and aid them in their investigation.”

Pictured is Carmen Van Wyk, Tazne's mother. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Fritz said thus far, his department has assisted by mobilising Neighbourhood Watch structures and Community Policing Forums to assist in the search.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said Ravensmead police can confirm a case of public violence and malicious damage to property has been registered for investigation after an incident occurred in a school at Connaught Estate, Ravensmead on Tuesday at about 15:00.

Traut said the police officials responded to a complainant and a group of 1500 angry community members alleged the suspect pertaining the missing person has been hiding in the ceiling in one of the classrooms at the school.

"They forcefully entered the school premises and damage classroom doors."

"Public Order Police were called to monitor the situation and further actions were taken to disperse the angry mob after they were throwing stones and bottles at the police members," he said.

Traut said two suspects aged 29 and 32 were arrested and were expected to make a court appearance soon and said the search for the missing child was still ongoing, there are no new developments to report on so far.

Reports can be made by call, WhatsApp or SMS to 078 330 9333.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]