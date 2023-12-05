R1.2m upgrades announced for Newlands Reservoir’s chlorination plants

Cape Town - The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced a R2.1 million investment towards fixing and upgrading three chlorination plants at the Newlands Reservoir. Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, announced on Monday, that the project would be implemented over the next three months.

He said that the refurbishment process would include safety enhancements and technological advancements to maintain water quality,and ensure that Cape Town’s tap water remains safe to drink and use. The Newlands Reservoir has three plants which chlorinate drinking water before it is distributed to the public. It is one of the city’s oldest reservoirs and can hold 132.6 million litres of water. It supplies water to the Wynberg Reservoir, Bishopscourt, Hout Bay, Llandudno, Newlands, Claremont, Kenilworth, Groote Schuur, UCT, Rondebosch, Molteno Reservoir, Ottery, Strandfontein, Pelican Park, Wetton, Lotus River, Retreat, Steenberg, Muizenberg and Grassy Park.