R1.2m upgrades announced for Newlands Reservoir’s chlorination plants

Cape Town - The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced a R2.1 million investment towards fixing and upgrading three chlorination plants at the Newlands Reservoir.
Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, announced on Monday, that the project would be implemented over the next three months.
He said that the refurbishment process would include safety enhancements and technological advancements to maintain water quality,and ensure that Cape Town’s tap water remains safe to drink and use.
The Newlands Reservoir has three plants which chlorinate drinking water before it is distributed to the public. It is one of the city’s oldest reservoirs and can hold 132.6 million litres of water.
It supplies water to the Wynberg Reservoir, Bishopscourt, Hout Bay, Llandudno, Newlands, Claremont, Kenilworth, Groote Schuur, UCT, Rondebosch, Molteno Reservoir, Ottery, Strandfontein, Pelican Park, Wetton, Lotus River, Retreat, Steenberg, Muizenberg and Grassy Park.
According to the department, the chlorination plants need to be refurbished and are part of the City’s infrastructure maintenance, to ensure that they continue to meet occupational health and safety requirements.
The refurbishment project will also see new injector systems installed at the reservoir, as well as new and improved safety features.
“Upgrades to our water infrastructure are of utmost importance to reassure residents of the City’s diligence in providing safe, quality drinking water. It is also aligned with our commitment to providing clean, reliable drinking water to all residents, as described in the City’s water strategy,” Badroodien said.