The City of Cape Town has announced that over the next couple of days residents living in RR Section in Khayelitsha will have access to electricity. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced that over the next couple of days residents living in RR Section in Khayelitsha will have access to electricity if all goes as planned. About R16million has been invested in securing electricity for the informal settlement.

“This project is more than just about having a light bulb,” said mayco member for energy and climate change Phindile Maxiti.

“Having electricity enables economic growth and allows small home-based businesses to operate more efficiently. It enhances safety, it reduces the risk of fires, it promotes better public health. It also creates an improved environment for learners to achieve better academic results since they no longer have to use candlelight to do their homework or study for exams in the evenings.”

He said Eskom was currently in the process of switching on the remainder of the approximately 2 000 connections that were planned for RR Section.

To date, 1 801 households had been connected over the first two phases of electrification.

“Going forward, in keeping with the City’s commitment to enhancing basic service delivery, the City’s electricity generation and distribution department as well as the informal settlements and backyarder department will continue to go above and beyond the call of duty, to see that our planned projects in informal settlement areas and services to backyard dwellers on City-owned land come to fruition,” Maxiti said.

The Cape Argus previously reported that the City had R62.5m to spend on public lighting in the 2019/20 financial year, but none of that money would be spent on Khayelitsha, where a lack of lighting had been highlighted as a risk to safety.

The 2014 commission of inquiry into policing in the township found a lack of adequate street lights contributed to crime in the area.

While there are plans to install more 40m-high mast lights in Khayelitsha, these will only come to fruition in the next five years.

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Thyido said: “What has transpired after the issue of public lighting was highlighted was the leadership started engaging with Maxiti.

“But what we want is that the City must stop behaving like a political party; they have to start acting as a government.”

