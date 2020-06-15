R17m of Solidarity Fund approved for GBV initiatives which support victims

Cape Town - As the murder of women and children continue, the government-created Solidarity Fund has approved R17 million in funding for initiatives across the country that support victims of gender-based violence (GBV). The murders of mother of three Naledi Phangindawo, 26, in Mossel Bay, eight months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 28, from Soweto and, more recently, a Belhar mother and her daughter, have reminded the nation that the fight against GBV is far from over. The bodies of Altecia Kortjie, 27, and her 7-year-old daughter Raynecia were discovered at around 4pm in Commerce Street, Belhar on Friday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The woman had multiple stab wounds while the child was found on the bathroom floor.” A 28-year-old man has since been arrested and will appear in the Belville Magistrate’s Court today on charges of double murder.

The funds, obtained entirely through donations from the public and businesses, will be allocated to the National Shelter Movement, a non-profit organisation that supports around 78 shelters across the country.

A total of 55 Thuthuzela Care Centres, a government initiative which operates a national call centre facility for victims of GBV, will also benefit.

The funds will be used to hire additional staff and critical equipment such as rape kits for the National Shelter Movement and the Thuthuzela Care Centres, as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff.

Solidarity Fund chairperson Gloria Serobe said: “Gender-based violence is one of the social ills exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The fund’s duty is to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable at this time.

“The intention with these interventions is to ensure that victims of GBV are protected and treated with care and dignity.”

The fund’s humanitarian head, Wendy Tlou, said: “The fund has been working with various civil society groups and women’s groups to respond to the scourge of GBV. This intervention marks the next phase of our humanitarian effort as we respond to the different phases of the pandemic.”

Advocacy group Sonke Gender Justice said: “For too long NGOs have borne the burden of providing support to GBV victims through shelters and trauma centres with minimal support from the government.

“This has limited the availability of psycho-social support for victims and survivors of GBV.”

Member of NGO Shayisfuba Jacqui Dichabe said: “You have police ministers more concerned fighting for cigarettes and alcohol than the fact that women are dying, some even hanged with their unborn children still in their bodies, but that does not make us rise. We rise when things are happening in other countries.”

