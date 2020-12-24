R1m reward for info on cash-in-transit heist at Mitchells Plain mall

Cape Town - The SBV group is offering up to R1 million for information that will lead to the successful arrest and prosecution of the suspects behind the attempted cash in transit heist at the Colorado Park Shopping Centre, Mitchells Plain, on Monday, which resulted in the serious injury of one of its security personnel. SBV Services group chief executive Mark Barrett said the company put up the reward following the attack of one of their colleagues. “We are offering this reward in response to the senseless shooting of our colleague. And to ensure that all those involved in this attack are brought to book and feel the full consequences of the law. “Our colleague has been seriously injured and remains in hospital. Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family during this traumatic time.” Meanwhile, Muizenberg police have turned to the public for help in identifying two corpses. One was found in Zandvlei and the other between Steenberg and Lakeside.

In the first incident, police found a dead man hanging from a tree at the Zandvlei Resort near Muizenberg on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that at about 7.50pm police found an unknown African male hanging from a tree branch. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, dark pants, blue socks and white sneakers.

In the second incident on Wednesday, police discovered the body of an unknown Coloured male between Steenberg and Lakeside railway stations.

Police said the man was wearing brown pants, a purple and blue T-shirt and Nike slip-ons.

Anyone with any information regarding the identities of the men should contact the investigating officer Millicent Teichardt on 021 787 9000 / 082 411 2455 or Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is treated confidentially.

In Kraaifontein, police officers arrested nine suspects for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Brackenfell.

The incident on Tuesday afternoon has left the community in shock.

According to Van Wyk, acting on a tip off from Brackenfell police, Kraaifontein officers searched for the suspects, reported to be in the TRA informal settlement, Wallacedene.

“The officers conducted a thorough foot patrol, but did not encounter the suspects. Later that evening at about 11pm, crime prevention officers spotted the two vehicles used in the armed robbery at an illegal shebeen in Bloekombos. Upon investigation of the vehicles, nine male suspects, fitting the descriptions and aged between 23 and 37 were arrested on charges of business robbery. The two vehicles were confiscated.”

They are due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court once charged.

