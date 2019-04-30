PREMIER Helen Zille and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela turn the sod to mark the launch of a multimillion-rand housing project in Mitchells Plain.

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has welcomed the start of the New Woodlands housing project in the Mitchells Plain area which will provide 440 Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing opportunities to Kosovo informal settlement residents and New Woodlands backyarders. It is part of a large-scale catalytic housing programme that seeks to deliver some 50 000 opportunities in this southern corridor of the metro.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi was joined the Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and the Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, to officially kick off the project.

"It forms part of the greater Southern Corridor Integrated Human Settlement Programme which is expected to deliver approximately 50 000 housing opportunities to residents within the metro over the years to come. Phase 1 of the Southern Corridor housing programme, of which the New Woodlands project forms part, will yield up to 10 000 housing opportunities in the Philippi and Mitchells Plain areas.

"The City has also set aside some R5 million of additional funds in the new financial year to assist with services for this project," Booi said.

"These large-scale catalytic projects are absolutely in line with efforts to bring redress through the delivery of housing opportunities but also to provide tangible solutions to the great need for subsidised accommodation which has been brought on by rapid urbanisation."

"This trend is set to continue and therefore the large-scale delivery of projects, where all tiers of government work together, is vital. The City also continues to focus on formalising informal settlements as the mere delivery of formal houses will not be sufficient to address the ever-increasing demand for subsidised accommodation. Let’s continue to work together as a society to ensure that we are ready for what the future holds," said Booi.

During the launch, Madikizela said one of the challenges facing the development was to bring together two communities together.

“But what I have learned from the leaders of these communities is the importance of leadership from both the communities of New Woodlands and Kosovo as they were able to communicate the importance of working together. Initially when we started this project, we wanted to deal with the plight of the people from Kosovo.

"Kosovo was one of the communities that were earmarked for phase one of the N2 Gateway Project as early as 2003. As government, we had to find a way of assisting the people of Kosovo and identified this site, but the people of Woodlands said no you can’t just come to our area and build for other people. We then began a process of negotiations with both communities,” said Madikizela.

“We had to negotiate with the two communities and agreed on a principle of 50/50 allocation. We are very happy at the achievement we have made. We are here today to turn the sod to mark the beginning of this project.”

Premier Helen Zille said: “This project is a catalyst in more ways than one. It’s going to be a catalyst to bring communities very much in need of housing together from Kosovo informal settlement, and New Woodlands, where there are lots of people living in backyards. It is going to integrate the two communities and it has achieved this goal through cooperation between the two, which is really path-breaking. We are looking forward to more and more of these projects that dismantle and overcome the special planning of apartheid.”