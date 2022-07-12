R244m boost for City of Cape Town’s challenged community and health facilities

Cape Town - A number of City of Cape Town community and health facilities are set to be upgraded. The City’s Community Services and Health Directorate announced it will spend over R244 million on capital projects this financial year.

Included in the total R244 532 712 budget is the hardening and securing of facilities, as well as upgrades to clinics, multi-purpose centres, libraries and parks. This will include, among other things, the expansion of cemeteries; an upgrade to the Maitland Crematorium; the creation of integrated recreation facilities in Elsies River, Mfuleni and Mandela Park; the redevelopment of swimming pools; an upgrade to Hartleyvale Stadium; the erection of precast concrete walls at Avonwood, Lentegeur, Florida Park and Salberau sportsgrounds; an upgrade to Bishop Lavis sportsground; the upgrade of clinics; an upgrade to the Lwandle community library and the modernisation of IT equipment. ANC spokesperson on health Rachel Windvogel said the amount allocated was insufficient given the challenges at local clinics and recreational facilities.

“There is a big challenge of security at our local clinics due to lack of waiting areas, I see that has been overlooked yet again by this budget. No details are given regarding the number of clinics to be upgraded or how much is budgeted for it. That may be deliberate as the City tries to hide its weaknesses.” Windvogel said city sports facilities were dilapidated and more money was needed to address such challenges. Community services and Health mayco member Patricia van der Ross said: “The ability to deliver services is resource dependent and the directorate continues to assess and prioritise resources and capacity against needs. This includes assessing the delivery of services with limited resources and increasing vandalism.

“The City is doing its part in providing facilities, but I encourage residents to do their part, not only take ownership of these assets, but prevent them from becoming vandalised.” [email protected] Cape Argus