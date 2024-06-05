R2.5m sinkhole repairs to Montague Gardens main road set to begin this month

Cape Town - Nearly a year after 12 consecutive sinkholes caused damage to the main road in Montague Gardens, the City has confirmed that road reinstatements are finally under way, which is expected to be done in phases. Damage has cost business owners millions of rands.

Last month, irate business owners in the Montague Drive business district aired their frustrations to the stating they had lost 25% of their turnover and millions of rands due to damage caused by the sinkholes. They said the damage had caused traffic congestion, including accidents.

Spreading of the layerworks for the road reinstatements currently under way in Montague Drive, Milnerton. pic City of Cape Town The City’s water and sanitation mayco member, Zahid Badroodien, said the was is expected to be completed by mid-June at a cost of R2.5 million. The first of the 12 consecutive collapses along Montague Drive occurred in August 2023 at multiple points in the 50-year-old 900mm fibre cement bulk sewer pipeline, which runs underground at a depth of five metres. The City appointed a contractor to assist with emergency repairs to the sewer, which were completed in January, and road reinstatement was the last phase of the project.

The project was also hit by numerous delays which included a need for a specialist road contractor. Badroodien said there was a joint intervention between Road Infrastructure Management Services (RIMS) and Water and Sanitation, and they aimed to ensure that the road is reinstated to RIMS standards and specifications, with works totalling about 780 square metres. “I am pleased that reinstatements have finally started and also earlier than anticipated following the tireless efforts from our team to see the project to its completion.

“The City budgeted approximately R2.5 million for the reinstatement phase of this major/multiple repair,” Badroodien said. “We share the frustration of the residents and business owners and thank them for their patience during this process. “Every effort is being made to open at least one lane in the southbound carriageway as soon as possible. City teams will monitor the progress of the road reinstatements very closely until the work has been completed.”