R280m spent preparing Western Cape schools for big reopening amid Covid-19

Cape Town - The provincial Education Department has spent R280 million on masks and cleaning materials for schools, according to head of education Brian Schreuder. The money bought 2.4 million masks (2 per learner and staff member); over 7000 non-contact digital thermometers and millions of litres of hand sanitiser, liquid soap, disinfectant and bleach. Schreuder was speaking during the premier’s weekly digital news conference where he, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, South African Paediatric Association (Sapa) president Professor Mignon McCulloch and head of health Dr Keith Cloete joined Premier Alan Winde to brief the media on the reopening of schools in the province. With regards to school feeding programmes during the lockdown, Schreuder said: “In total there had been 1 675 917 meals provided from April 8 to June 8. “Since the start of the pandemic, 98 teachers had been infected, but these infections happened before schools opened,” Schreuder said.

Speaking about the negative impact of keeping schools closed, Schäfer said: “Part of that perspective is the detrimental effects of not reopening schools, but it is also important to consider the other half of the equation which is the risks learners face from keeping schools closed.

“The Brookings Institution recently estimated that the loss of future income for US school students from just four months of school closure would be $2.5 trillion.

“This is not a case of ‘economy versus lives’ - we must recognise that losing out on their education has a direct impact on their future health, food security, safety and earning capacity,” said Schäfer.

Prof McCulloch spoke about how Sapa had looked at the evidence from around the world concerning children and the virus.

“The good news is that children are less likely to get sick if infected and are probably less infectious than adults.

“On the whole, the children will be okay provided they stick to wearing masks and visors and the other rules about sanitising and washing their hands regularly,” McCulloch said.

