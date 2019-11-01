The MyCiTi N2 Express from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has come to a grinding halt after a dispute between the City and N2 Express Joint Venture. Picture: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has given the nod for a R300million international grant over the next five to 10 years for transport improvements in Khayelitsha and Nyanga. The decision was made in a full council meeting on Thursday. The agreement, known as the Orio Project, is a collaboration between the City and the Dutch government for the roll-out of the MyCiTi bus service between Khayelitsha, Wynberg and Claremont.

Member of the transport portfolio committee Allister Lightburn said: “The project is part of a bigger integrated rapid transit phase two, a project which will be a footprint for the transport system. It is to ensure that commuters get to work on time and safely.”

The agreement dates to 2012 when the City applied for the grant. In October 2015, a contract was signed for the development phase of the project and the funding was used for devising a project plan for implementation, operation and maintenance of the truck and feeder routes of Phase 2A of the MyCiTi service.

The ANC’s Charlotte Heynes has raised concerns whether the City should secure foreign funding: “We are very concerned about the risk factors involved in this. In agreeing with this, the ANC is very concerned that the DA-led administration continues to go abroad for funding to implement projects in poor areas.