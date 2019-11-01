The decision was made in a full council meeting on Thursday. The agreement, known as the Orio Project, is a collaboration between the City and the Dutch government for the roll-out of the MyCiTi bus service between Khayelitsha, Wynberg and Claremont.
Member of the transport portfolio committee Allister Lightburn said: “The project is part of a bigger integrated rapid transit phase two, a project which will be a footprint for the transport system. It is to ensure that commuters get to work on time and safely.”
The agreement dates to 2012 when the City applied for the grant. In October 2015, a contract was signed for the development phase of the project and the funding was used for devising a project plan for implementation, operation and maintenance of the truck and feeder routes of Phase 2A of the MyCiTi service.
The ANC’s Charlotte Heynes has raised concerns whether the City should secure foreign funding: “We are very concerned about the risk factors involved in this. In agreeing with this, the ANC is very concerned that the DA-led administration continues to go abroad for funding to implement projects in poor areas.