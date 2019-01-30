A fire broke out on the slopes of Lions Head and spread to the lower slopes of Signal Hill. Fire fighters are on scene but thus far there have not been any reports of structures in danger of burning. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The province has spent about R30 million combating fires since October. The money was used to pay for fuel, helicopters and wildfire crews, among other things.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell’s spokesperson, James-Brent Styan, said R30m was the current estimate.

“There have been multiple fires. The Overstrand fire costs have been estimated at about R9m.”

He said the most recent Cape Town fire saw about 150 firefighters, three helicopters and one spotter plane used.

The fire flared up on Sunday on Signal Hill Road between the kramat (shrine) and the scout camp. It torched about 160 hectares of land between Signal Hill and Lion’s Head.

Some families living in Sea Point evacuated their homes as the flames engulfed the lower slopes of Lion’s Head near Quarry Hill. “About 50 to 70 firefighters from various organisations were deployed and used two Hueys and an Oryx as well as a spotter plane at times,” Styan said.

The Overstrand fires, which began almost a month ago, have destroyed over 14 000ha of land. In Betty’s Bay about 12 000ha burnt, in Hermanus about 1 300ha and in Frans-kraal almost 1 000ha. The City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said all roleplayers involved in combating the fires had met to compile a close-out report, including resources, costs and total damage.

“Given that the neighbouring municipalities are still involved in suppressing the latest in a series of fires, the close-out reports have not been attended to yet,” he said.

Santam claims spokesperson Fanus Coetzee said the insurance firm had received more than 100 claims from the Overberg. The claims ranged from smoke and soot damage to total losses.

“Our complex claims team are dealing with roughly 20 claims for extensive to total loss. The Santam team responded immediately and the first loss adjuster was on site in Betty’s Bay early on the Saturday morning after the devastating fire the previous night.

“Subsequently, our teams have worked tirelessly to tend to all the claims as a matter of urgency.”

