Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “We have taken this to a whole new level at council. We approved a panel of four consultants to do a total overall of all those hostels in some areas, which will see some being demolished and rebuilt - similar to what we’re doing in Langa.
“We have a budget of R320m that we are investing in this project. Most of these hostels you will find have four families living in one unit, so we will be reconstructing them.”
Booi said the focus had especially been on Langa so far. As one of the city’s oldest suburbs, it was home to some of Cape Town’s worst-affected hostels. However, the City was looking at the situation holistically and inclusively.
Cape Town has approximately 11000 hostel bed spaces within Gugulethu, Langa and Nyanga. On the periphery of the city the number of spaces makes it one of the biggest landlords in the country.