R33m Eindhoven housing project provides 800 new homes

Cape Town - The Eindhoven housing project is set to be completed before the end of this year and will assist 800 families with new homes in Delft.

The housing project worth R 33 million was visited by human settlements mayco member Malusi Booi and other dignitaries to assess the progress so far.

“From where we sit as the City, we are extremely happy with the progress of the Eindhoven housing project since our last visit,” said Booi.

“The selection process for beneficiaries has already begun and the first beneficiaries should be handed the keys to their new homes by September if all goes as planned,” he said.

Booi said that given the immense need for the allocation of housing, their projects work in accordance with the Housing Allocation Policy and the Housing Needs Register to ensure a fair and organised approach.

“The stealing of land from those who are lawfully on the register and in the process of receiving their affordable housing opportunity is a major problem.

“It is important that we complete our projects in the shortest time frame possible as our housing projects across the metro are under threat of unlawful occupation. We ask that the community at large helps us to prevent the unlawful occupation of this project, and others across the metro,” said Booi.

In efforts to prevent queue jumping, Booi aims to ensure that all housing opportunities and housing allocation is transparent.

Booi said that this housing project will become a reality and safe haven, thanks to the combined efforts of the Delft community and the City’s project teams.

